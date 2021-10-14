Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCUCY traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.58. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average is $29.04. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $34.60.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.05 target price on shares of Brunello Cucinelli and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

About Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli SpA engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of luxury clothing and accessories. It specializes in cashmere products in the ready-to-wear apparel sector under the brand name Brunello Cucinelli. The company was founded by Brunello Cucinelli in 1978 and is headquartered in Corciano, Italy.

