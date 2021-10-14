Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCUCY traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.58. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average is $29.04. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $34.60.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.05 target price on shares of Brunello Cucinelli and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Brunello Cucinelli SpA engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of luxury clothing and accessories. It specializes in cashmere products in the ready-to-wear apparel sector under the brand name Brunello Cucinelli. The company was founded by Brunello Cucinelli in 1978 and is headquartered in Corciano, Italy.

