BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a growth of 140.4% from the September 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE MYI traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $14.65. 466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,467. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.74.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,501,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,145,000 after acquiring an additional 334,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 40.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.