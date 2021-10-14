Tim Metcalfe Acquires 1,754 Shares of Investment Company plc (LON:INV) Stock

Investment Company plc (LON:INV) insider Tim Metcalfe acquired 1,754 shares of Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72) per share, with a total value of £4,998.90 ($6,531.09).

Shares of Investment stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 286 ($3.74). 7,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,949. Investment Company plc has a 1 year low of GBX 272 ($3.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 316 ($4.13). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 303.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 304.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.65 million and a PE ratio of 9.76.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed Fiske Plc. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The Investment Co plc was formed in 1868 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

