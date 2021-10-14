Scotiabank Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$60.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.23% from the stock’s previous close.

CNQ has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.83.

CNQ traded up C$1.60 on Thursday, hitting C$51.62. 2,287,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,380,438. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$20.31 and a 12 month high of C$51.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.95 billion and a PE ratio of 14.98.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.59 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.1300001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.63, for a total value of C$208,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,074,684 shares in the company, valued at C$86,358,721.50. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.30, for a total value of C$955,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,389,163.70. Insiders have sold 182,205 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,990 in the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

