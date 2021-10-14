Opsens (CVE:OPS) Given a C$6.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Opsens (CVE:OPS) has been given a C$6.00 price target by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 331.65% from the stock’s previous close.
OPS traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.39. 24,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,144. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.39. Opsens has a 1 year low of C$1.11 and a 1 year high of C$1.83.
Opsens Company Profile
