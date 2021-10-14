Opsens (CVE:OPS) Given a C$6.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Opsens (CVE:OPS) has been given a C$6.00 price target by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 331.65% from the stock’s previous close.

OPS traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.39. 24,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,144. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.39. Opsens has a 1 year low of C$1.11 and a 1 year high of C$1.83.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

