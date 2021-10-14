Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $996,000. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 19,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.33.

CAT opened at $188.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.63 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

