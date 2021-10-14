Conflux Network (CFX) Price Tops $0.32 on Major Exchanges

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,225.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,804.10 or 0.06647600 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.21 or 0.00318416 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $598.03 or 0.01045051 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.60 or 0.00095418 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.13 or 0.00470299 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.57 or 0.00340004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.80 or 0.00300217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004805 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

