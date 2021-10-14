500,000 Shares in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU) Bought by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the second quarter worth $1,259,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,276,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,050,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,025,000.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units alerts:

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,375. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRONU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU).

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.