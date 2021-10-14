Shaolin Capital Management LLC Has $4.46 Million Holdings in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 448,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,898 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 137,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,029 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 214.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMHC remained flat at $$15.12 on Thursday. 2,245,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,744. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors in the United States and Europe.

