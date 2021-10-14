Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 7.3% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $246.64. 16,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,458. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.01 and a 1 year high of $249.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.