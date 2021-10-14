Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,793 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.9% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,493,000 after buying an additional 8,262,434 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,600 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,556,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,553,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418,139 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.94. 63,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,816. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.28. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $58.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.

