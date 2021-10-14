Ares Management LLC Makes New $5.14 Million Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ares Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Ares Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of VYM traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,205. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.26.

