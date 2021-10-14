Ares Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Ares Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,075,000 after purchasing an additional 27,523 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $106.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,205. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.26.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.