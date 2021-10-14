Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 86 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 190.3% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 194.6% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 834.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 94.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 86,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,577,000 after buying an additional 41,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SHW shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.89.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $291.42. 16,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,729. The firm has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $310.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

