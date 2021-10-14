Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.19. 79,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,897,530. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.19 and a 200 day moving average of $150.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $220.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Truist lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.