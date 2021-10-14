GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) Shares Purchased by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) by 611.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 720,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619,030 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GX Acquisition were worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GXGX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition in the first quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of GX Acquisition by 219.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GX Acquisition by 23.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GXGX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.07. 58,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,827. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.00. GX Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $12.58.

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

