Shaolin Capital Management LLC Buys 109,688 Shares of Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,688 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yellowstone Acquisition were worth $7,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,486,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yellowstone Acquisition by 2,333.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the second quarter worth $135,000. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Yellowstone Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,365. Yellowstone Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

