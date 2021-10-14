Shaolin Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,001 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned 5.59% of Benessere Capital Acquisition worth $8,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BENE traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.07. 2,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,836. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02. Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $10.43.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

