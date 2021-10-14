Shaolin Capital Management LLC Purchases 89,725 Shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 689,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,725 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II were worth $6,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PSAGU remained flat at $$9.90 during midday trading on Thursday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

