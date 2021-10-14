Shaolin Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.79 Million Investment in Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 577,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned about 2.19% of Legato Merger as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legato Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Legato Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Legato Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legato Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legato Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEGO traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $11.55. 31,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,458. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. Legato Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $11.81.

In related news, major shareholder Mason Capital Management Llc sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $184,828.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Legato Merger Profile

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

