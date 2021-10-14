Shaolin Capital Management LLC Has $6.43 Million Stake in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) by 224.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442,092 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Creek Investment were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCICU. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,780,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $9,343,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $7,686,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $5,613,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $5,028,000.

Shares of NASDAQ JCICU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.03. 353,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,868. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

