Shaolin Capital Management LLC Acquires 442,092 Shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) by 224.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442,092 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Creek Investment were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth about $39,000. MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

NASDAQ JCICU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.03. 353,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,868. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.67.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

