Shaolin Capital Management LLC Purchases 149,281 Shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSTRU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSTRU) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 999,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,281 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition were worth $9,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 213.7% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 48,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 32,996 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,571,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $494,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $742,000.

OSTRU traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.98. 3,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,328. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

