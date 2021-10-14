Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the September 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Applied Minerals stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Thursday. 1,336,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,587. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Applied Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.14.

Get Applied Minerals alerts:

Applied Minerals Company Profile

Applied Minerals, Inc engages in the production of halloysite clay and natural iron oxide solutions. It offers its products under the Dragonite, Dragonite-XR, Dragonite-HP, Dragonite-PureWhite, and Amiron brands. The company was founded on March 4, 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.