Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Down 4.3%

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL)’s stock price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $171.02 and last traded at $172.26. 1,431 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 260,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.00.

DUOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.85.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo Inc will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Duolingo Company Profile (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

