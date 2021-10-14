AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Short Interest Up 562.5% in September

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,400 shares, a growth of 562.5% from the September 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,949,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS APYP remained flat at $$0.00 on Thursday. 30,523,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,699,088. AppYea has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
About AppYea
