AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Short Interest Up 562.5% in September

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,400 shares, a growth of 562.5% from the September 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,949,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS APYP remained flat at $$0.00 on Thursday. 30,523,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,699,088. AppYea has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

About AppYea

AppYea, Inc operates as a development stage company. It engages in the acquisition, purchase, maintenance, and creation of mobile software applications. The firm also focuses on healthy CBD products, software development, and lab testing and services. The company was founded on November 26, 2012 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

