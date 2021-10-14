Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 364 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cable Hill Partners LLC trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 129.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,742 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 59.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Amgen by 84.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $601,863,000 after buying an additional 1,079,366 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 25,684.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 476,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth $87,044,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.58.

AMGN traded up $3.38 on Thursday, hitting $206.99. The company had a trading volume of 90,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,943. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.52. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.47 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.