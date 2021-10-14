Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) Holdings Raised by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,337,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337,500 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II were worth $13,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 115,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter worth $290,000.

TWLVU stock remained flat at $$9.86 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.11.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

