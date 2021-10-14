Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 89.4% from the September 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Akzo Nobel stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.44. 44,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,548. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average of $40.49. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $31.88 and a 1-year high of $44.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKZOY shares. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akzo Nobel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

