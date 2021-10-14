Shaolin Capital Management LLC Takes $10.59 Million Position in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,056,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,592,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,341,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,868,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,604,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,675,000. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC grew its holdings in Athlon Acquisition by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC now owns 469,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 153,569 shares during the last quarter.

SWETU remained flat at $$10.05 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $10.75.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

