Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 24,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 289,544 shares.The stock last traded at $10.08 and had previously closed at $10.05.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,045,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

