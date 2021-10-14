Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,405,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,982 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $102,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,370,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,651,000 after purchasing an additional 148,382 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 283,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after acquiring an additional 51,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 75,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,823,549. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $159.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.