$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) will report $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FG New America Acquisition’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FG New America Acquisition.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FG New America Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FG New America Acquisition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OPFI traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $7.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,608. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59. FG New America Acquisition has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

