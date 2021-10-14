-$0.03 EPS Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). Sharps Compliance reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.06 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 29,043 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 68,917 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 2,164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 219,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sharps Compliance stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,835. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $156.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of -0.28. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $18.67.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

