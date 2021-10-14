Toroso Investments LLC Buys 9,873 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 605.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.10.

NYSE COF opened at $162.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

