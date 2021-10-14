Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU) Shares Bought by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,470,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,758 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tuatara Capital Acquisition were worth $15,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000.

Get Tuatara Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of TCACU stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $9.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Tuatara Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuatara Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.