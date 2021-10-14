Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 303,491 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.5% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,044,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $934,954,000. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target for the company. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,155.72.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $25.11 on Thursday, reaching $3,309.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,634. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.63, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,352.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,371.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

