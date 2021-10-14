Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 283 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cable Hill Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,676 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 37.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,228 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth $34,000. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.61. The company had a trading volume of 227,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,000,915. The company has a market capitalization of $261.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $96.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

