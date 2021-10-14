Muzinich & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,073,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145,809 shares during the quarter. Prospect Capital makes up about 4.8% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned 0.28% of Prospect Capital worth $8,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 181,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 51,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 89,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PSEC traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $8.19. 20,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,619. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $157.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 152.51% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 98.63%.

PSEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

