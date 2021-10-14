2,058,698 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Bought by Longview Partners Guernsey LTD

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,058,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,618,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up about 1.6% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 984.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,948,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,108 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $166,729,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.9% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 5,287,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,021,000 after buying an additional 1,019,701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,056,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,032,000 after buying an additional 1,002,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 925.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,563,000 after buying an additional 789,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMC traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.85. 42,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,677. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $162.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMC. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

