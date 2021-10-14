Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Longview Partners Guernsey LTD

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD reduced its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,476,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179,705 shares during the period. AON comprises 4.6% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned about 1.54% of AON worth $830,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AON by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in AON by 1.6% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AON by 2.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in AON by 1.2% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 3.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on AON. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.15.

AON traded up $6.32 on Thursday, hitting $306.99. 13,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,114. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $302.33. The company has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.34.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

