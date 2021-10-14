Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $256.77 Million

Analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will post sales of $256.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $247.97 million and the highest is $268.34 million. Golden Entertainment posted sales of $205.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $292.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.67 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

In other Golden Entertainment news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $992,274.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 260,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,806,547.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 11,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $597,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,363 in the last 90 days. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $2,414,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 351.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 34,851 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.30. 925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,172. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $54.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

