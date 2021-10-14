Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) will report ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.85). Atara Biotherapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.92) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($3.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($3.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 3,579 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $44,844.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,953.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $103,034.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,244.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,460 shares of company stock worth $462,304. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.76. The stock had a trading volume of 33,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,064. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.27. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

