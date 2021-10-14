Cim Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Cim Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 2.7% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 1.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 1.5% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded up $10.30 on Thursday, reaching $450.67. 5,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,962. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $305.47 and a fifty-two week high of $500.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $471.72 and its 200-day moving average is $444.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total value of $4,226,690.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,603,257.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

