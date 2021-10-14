Cim Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.14 Million in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seeyond raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 106.9% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 21.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 25,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 14.4% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 10.9% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 314,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 314,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,246,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.21. The stock had a trading volume of 121,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,733. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $52.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

