Cim Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,798 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,565 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 34,055 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,048,132 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $103,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 936 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,175 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $117,829.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,494 shares of company stock worth $2,219,779. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Citrix Systems stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.77. The company had a trading volume of 21,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,196. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $145.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.81.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. Research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.