Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $19.65 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 632.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $19,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,002.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 535,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,127,000 after acquiring an additional 486,600 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,295,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,952,000 after acquiring an additional 208,045 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPD traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,501. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $130.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.96.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $42,877.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

