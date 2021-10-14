Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Netflix by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $147,191,000 after acquiring an additional 42,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Netflix by 1,027.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 41,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,506,000 after buying an additional 37,569 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Edward Jones began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.32.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $5.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $634.77. The company had a trading volume of 59,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.95 billion, a PE ratio of 65.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $576.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $536.89. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $463.41 and a twelve month high of $646.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

