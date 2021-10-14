Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,414,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,096,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,160 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,979,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,557,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $74,221,000. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $73.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.12 and its 200-day moving average is $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The company has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

