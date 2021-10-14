DubaiCoin (DBIX) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.12 Million

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00056393 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00023239 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005972 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

